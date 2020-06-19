United States' Directional Drilling Services Market, 2015-2025 Featuring Profiles of Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Schlumberger, National Oilwell Varco, Gyrodata, Scientific Drilling Int'l, and More

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Directional Drilling Services Market By Type (Conventional, Rotary Steerable System), By Service (Rotary Steerable System, Logging-While-Drilling, Motors, Others), By Technology, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Directional Drilling Services Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the increasing demand for energy and new oilfield discoveries. Additionally, growing investments in the exploration and production activities are further expected to propel the growth of the market over the next five years.



The market is segmented based on type, service, technology, application, company and region. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into conventional and rotary steerable system. The rotary steerable system type is expected to register significant growth during forecast period attributable to the need for remote steering which provides improved trajectory control resulting in reduced drilling time and smoother well bores.



Based on service, the market can be categorized into logging-while-drilling (LWD), measurement-while-drilling (MWD) & survey, motors (MUD Motors) and others. The measurement-while-drilling (MWD) & survey is expected to hold a significant market share during forecast period on account of the ability to continuously monitor wellbore and the real time directional survey of downhole conditions.



Major players operating in the directional drilling services market include Baker Hughes Incorporated, Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Gyrodata Incorporated, Scientific Drilling International, Leam Drilling Systems, LLC, Weatherford International Inc. and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the United States Directional Drilling Services Market.

To classify and forecast the United States Directional Drilling Services Market based on type, service, technology, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Directional Drilling Services Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Directional Drilling Services Market.

Directional Drilling Services Market. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Directional Drilling Services Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. United States Directional Drilling Services Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Conventional, Rotary Steerable System)

5.2.2. By Service (Logging-While-Drilling (LWD), Measurement-While-Drilling (MWD) & Survey, Motors (MUD Motors), Others)

5.2.3. By Technology (Wellbore Positioning, Side Tracking, Well Planning, Others)

5.2.4. By Application (Onshore v/s Offshore)

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. North-East United States Directional Drilling Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Service

6.2.3. By Technology

6.2.4. By Application



7. Mid-West United States Directional Drilling Services Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Service

7.2.3. By Technology

7.2.4. By Application



8. West United States Directional Drilling Services Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Service

8.2.3. By Technology

8.2.4. By Application



9. South United States Directional Drilling Services Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Service

9.2.3. By Technology

9.2.4. By Application



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competition Outlook

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1.1. Baker Hughes Incorporated

12.2.1.2. Halliburton Company

12.2.1.3. Schlumberger Limited

12.2.1.4. National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

12.2.1.5. Gyrodata Incorporated

12.2.1.6. Scientific Drilling International

12.2.1.7. Leam Drilling Systems, LLC

12.2.1.8. Weatherford International Inc.



13. Strategic Recommendations



