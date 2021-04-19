United States Food and Beverage Industry Cleaning Services Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Leading Players - ABM, Coverall North America, Jan-Pro, Jani-King International, and ServiceMaster Clean

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Food and Beverage Industry Cleaning Services Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US food and beverage industry services market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 7% during 2020-2026.



The floor and wall cleaning segment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period due to robotic and automated solutions. The cleaning services demand is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, especially after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

F&B manufacturers are moving toward automation in the manufacturing process. Sustainability, innovations, enhanced sense of hygiene, and standardization of cleaning practices have become the new norm after the pandemic outbreak. These changes expect to boost the growth of cleaning services in the US F&B industry during the forecast period. The food disinfection segment is one of the major revenue gainers due to COVID-19.



US Food and Beverage Industry Cleaning Services Market Segmentation



The U.S. food and beverage industry cleaning services market research report includes a detailed segmentation by operation, service type, end-user, geography. The standard cleaning services are expected to generate incremental revenue of USD 512 million during the forecast period. With a market share of over 67% in 2020, the standard segment is expected to sustain its significance in the US cleaning services market. However, the rising awareness of environmental hazards has driven several service providers to offer green services in the F&B industry.



HVAC, equipment cleaning, and disinfection are some of the major services preferred for the F&B cleaning facilities during 2020. The demand for green operations, pest control and sanitation, production line cleaning are expected to witness traction during the forecast period. Equipment cleaning services accounted for 27% of the total revenue share in 2020.

The growth in dry ice blasting processing has increased the demand for equipment cleaning services in the F&B industry. For instance, Polar Clean offers a highly effective cleaning process that can reduce the cleaning time by 80%, reducing the overall costs. Using 75%-80% of less water in services and promoting green cleaning agents can enable companies to gain a competitive edge.



The commercial kitchen segment is expected to contribute 22% of the total revenue by 2026, owing to the increased demand for disinfection and HVAC services in restaurants, food trucks, and cloud kitchens. Pro Clean Janitorial and MC Janitorial are the key players in the segment.

The commercial kitchen cleaning services market in the US is expected to reach USD 548 million by 2026. Potential food and beverage industries are expected to rely more on third-party services in 2021 due to the high-grade cleanliness requirements.

ABM, Coverall North America, Jan-Pro Franchising, Jani-King International, and ServiceMaster Clean are the prominent players in the US food and beverage industry cleaning services market.



