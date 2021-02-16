United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Markets, 2021-2027: Rapid Uptake of Innovative, User-Friendly, and Technological Advancements Products

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Analysis 2015 - 2020 and Industry Forecast 2021 - 2027 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States market for self-monitoring blood glucose is anticipated to cross US$ 4.6 billion by the year-end of 2027.

Large patient pool suffering from diabetes, the rapid uptake of innovative, user-friendly, and technological advancements products, the surge in the aging population, and an upsurge in risk factors that lead to diabetes drive the growth of the U.S self-monitoring blood glucose market.

Report Scope:

An Insightful Analysis of the United States Diabetes Population and Forecast to 2027

Delivers a Complete Overview of the United States Insulin Users and Forecast to 2027

The United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Size and Forecast (2015 - 2027)

The United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2015 - 2027

The Market Size of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market with Six Years Forecast

The Market Size of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market with Six Years Forecast

The Market Size of the United States Blood Sugar Lancets Market with Six Years Forecast

Detailed Assessment of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Users Volume and Forecast to 2027

Detailed Assessment of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Users Volume and Forecast to 2027

Detailed Assessment of the United States Blood Glucose Lancets Users Volume and Forecast to 2027

Investigates the Key Growth Drivers and Restraints of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

Provides Key Trends with Respect to Collaboration Deals, Mergers & Acquisitions, Distribution Agreement, Exclusive Agreement, Partnership Deals, and Licensing Agreement

Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

Features Reimbursement Patterns of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

A Comprehensive List of Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Blood Glucose Meter Portfolios, Business Overview, and Current Development

Each of the Major Players has been Profiled Based on Parameters such as Business Overview, Key Marketed Products, and Recent Developments

Key Questions Addressed by the Report:

How many people in the United States have diabetes?

have diabetes? How many people in the United States use insulin?

use insulin? How has the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market performed so far?

self-monitoring blood glucose market performed so far? How is the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market anticipated to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2027?

self-monitoring blood glucose market anticipated to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2027? How is each segment of the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2027?

self-monitoring blood glucose market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2027? What are the main drivers and restraints in the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market?

self-monitoring blood glucose market? What are the major deals happenings in the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market?

self-monitoring blood glucose market? What are the various SMBG devices available in the United States ?

? What is the reimbursement scenario of the products offered in the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market?

self-monitoring blood glucose market? What is the regulatory system of the self-monitoring blood glucose market in the United States ?

? Who are the top market players and what are their happenings, products, current developments, and scenarios?

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. United States Diabetes Population and Forecast, 2015 - 2027

3. United States Insulin Users Volume and Forecast, 2015 - 2027

4. United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Size and Forecast, 2015 - 2027

5. United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Share: By Segment

6. United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market: Segment Analysis and Forecasts, 2015 - 2027

6.1 Blood Glucose Meter Users Volume Assessment

6.2 Blood Glucose Meters Market

6.3 Blood Glucose Test Strips Users Volume Assessment

6.4 Blood Glucose Test Strips Market

6.5 Blood Glucose Lancet Users Volume Assessment

6.6 Blood Glucose Lancet Market

7. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

7.1 Market Drivers

7.2 Market Inhibitors

8. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

9. Regulatory Framework of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

10. Recent Industry Developments and Deals in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

10.1 Collaboration Deals

10.2 Licensing Agreement

10.3 Partnership Deals

10.4 Distribution Agreement

10.5 Exclusive Agreement

10.6 Mergers & Acquisitions

11. Key Companies Profiles (Business Overview, Key Marketed Products, and Recent Development)

11.1 Roche

11.2 LifeScan, Inc

11.3 Abbott Diabetes Care

11.4 Arkray, Inc

11.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care

11.6 Waveform Diabetes (Formerly AgaMatrix Holdings, LLC)

11.7 ForaCare, Inc

11.8 Entra Health (Acquired by CRF Health)

11.9 Fifty50 Medical

11.10 Genesis Health Technologies

11.11 iHealth Labs

11.12 Oak Tree Health

11.13 Livongo Health

11.14 Nova Diabetes Care

11.15 Sanofi

11.16 BioTel Care

11.17 Walgreens

11.18 U.S. Diagnostics

11.19 Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC

11.20 Omnis Health

11.21 Trividia Health, Inc

11.22 Simple Diagnostics

11.23 Dario Health

11.24 One Drop

11.25 Smart Meter LLC

11.26 B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG

11.27 i-SENS, Inc

11.28 Omron Healthcare

11.29 Medtronic

11.30 Ypsomed Holding AG

11.31 Osang Healthcare Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kyvlr



