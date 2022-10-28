28.10.2022 00:12:30

United States Steel Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp. (X) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $490 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $2.00 billion, or $6.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $516 million or $1.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.8% to $5.20 billion from $5.96 billion last year.

United States Steel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $490 Mln. vs. $2.00 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.85 vs. $6.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.93 -Revenue (Q3): $5.20 Bln vs. $5.96 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu United States Steel Corp. (U. S. Steel, US Steel)mehr Nachrichten