27.01.2022 23:45:04
United States Steel Q4 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corporation (X) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $1.069 billion or $3.75 per share, compared to $49 million or $0.22 per share last year.
Adjusted earnings were $1.038 billion or $3.64 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $60 million or $0.27 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.41 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net sales for the quarter rose to $5.62 billion from $2.56 billion in the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter.
