25.02.2021 17:15:00
United States Structural Pest Control Market Report 2021-2026: Service Providers to Opt for Chemicals that are Effective Against Coronavirus
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Structural Pest Control Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. structural pest control market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2021-2026.
The U.S. structural pest control market share is highly affected owing to the frequent outbreak of infectious diseases. Since the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the US, maintaining health and hygiene for personal wellness has gained momentum. As the disease is highly contagious, it has become crucial for residential, commercial, and industrial places to maintain the highest standards of hygiene to ensure public and employee safety.
There is an increased demand for pest control services from medical centers, public offices, educational institutions, hotels, and restaurants. Another important factor contributing to the growth of the market in the US is the introduction of digital and smart pest control technology. Although the penetration of digital technology is currently low, it is expected to gain momentum soon with the growth in the U.S. structural pest control market.
U.S. Structural Pest Control Market Segmentation
The U.S. structural pest control market research report includes a detailed segmentation by type, method, application, geography. High affordability of general pest control services is one of the major factors influencing the growth of the segment. The growing incidence of pest infestation has increased the demand for these services.
General pest control services are largely based on the usage of low-toxic chemicals and mechanical devices, which help to reduce the growth of ants, mosquitoes, and rodents. Rodent elimination services are observing a spike among consumers as rodents alone are responsible for several disorders, including gastric diseases. Connected devices and remote monitoring systems for rodents are opening opportunities for services and customers.
Easy availability and high cost-effectiveness are the major reasons responsible for the high adoption of chemical and mechanical methods. The spread of the COVID-19 virus across the US has driven service providers to opt for chemicals that are effective against coronavirus. Owing to the high efficiency, vendors are focusing on developing effective chemicals with the fusion of ethyl alcohol.
Chemical methods are more popular than mechanical ones as they are highly effective in insect extermination and are less complicated. They are highly preferred in commercial and industrial industries, especially in workplaces, hospitals, and manufacturing units because this application method is efficient for large rooms and preventive facilities.
The demand for pest control services from the residential sector is projected to be high in the US during the forecast period. In the industrial sector, a majority of industries have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, and hence pest control services are expected to decline for the short term, particularly in the logistics industry.
In the commercial sector, office spaces, coworking spaces, and travel and hospitality shut down, and hence the overall services were impacted during Q1 & Q2 2020. However, with the reopening of commercial and industrial activities in the country, the market is expected to revive soon, bringing opportunities for vendors in the US. Residential-sector plague infestation is increasing, especially in high-density areas such as metropolitan cities, where population mobility is currently high.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
Rollins, Terminix, Ecolab, Anticimex, and Rentokil are the major pest control companies in the US. The U.S. structural pest control market is extremely competitive, therefore an approach to acquire well-established, leading firms, is often adopted to expand in the market.
The market, on the whole, is growing steadily due to the rise of the bed bug infestation in the US, with an annual growth projection of bed bugs at around 2.9%. As part of the inorganic growth policy, vendors are engaging in M&As to extend their reach to other states and increase their revenue and profit margins. These inorganic projects supplement vendors' organic growth strategies and thus provide access to a broader client base.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the future outlook and growth projections of the U.S. structural pest control market?
2. What are the upcoming trends for the pest control market?
3. Which are the largest companies in the structural pest control industry in the US?
4. What segments are expected to account for the highest pest control service market share during the forecast period?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. structural pest control market?
Prominent Vendors
- Anticimex
- Ecolab
- Massey Services Inc.
- Rentokil
- Rollins
- Terminix
- Truly Nolen
Other Prominent Vendors
- Arrow Exterminators
- Cook's Pest Control
- Dodson Pest Control
- Eastern Termite & Pest Control
- Hulett Environmental Services
- Ehrlich
- Lindsey Pest Services
- Rose Pest Solutions
- ABC Home & Commercial Services
- Abell Pest Control
- Home Paramount
- Plunkett's Pest Control
- Clegg's Pest Solutions
- Excel Pest Solutions
- US Pest Protection
- Assured Environments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Key Highlights
7.1.2 Regulatory Standards
7.2 Impact Of COVID-19 On Structural Pest Control Services
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Continuous Disease Outbreak
8.2 Demand For Digital Pest Control
8.3 Demand For Vector Control Services
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increase In Mergers And Acquisitions
9.2 Rise In Pest Intolerance
9.3 Pest Insurance Coverage
10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Cost Of Structural Pest Control Services
10.2 Competitive Marketplace
10.3 Dip In Construction Sector
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Historical Data
11.2 Market Overview
11.3 Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Vendor Focus On Structural Pest Control Market in US
11.5 Market By Pest Type
11.6 Market By General Pest Type
11.7 Market By Pest Method
11.8 Market By Application
11.9 Market By Commercial Application
11.10 Market By Industrial Application
11.11 Five Forces Analysis
12 Pest Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 General Pest Control
12.4 Rodent Control
12.5 Insect Control
12.6 Other Pest Control
12.7 Termite Control
13 Pest Control Method
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Chemical
13.4 Mechanical
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Residential
14.4 Commercial
14.5 Corporate Office Space
14.6 Hospitality
14.7 Hospitals
14.8 Educational Centers
14.9 Retail Outlet
14.10 Shopping Malls
14.11 Gym And Fitness Center
14.12 Government Centers
14.14 Other Commercial Sectors
14.15 Industrial
14.16 Food Industry
14.17 Pharmaceutical Industry
14.18 Logistics Industry
14.19 Warehouse
14.20 Manufacturing
15 Region
