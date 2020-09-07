United States Virtualization Security Market 2020-2025 by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Infrastructure, End User, Company and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Virtualization Security Market By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud v/s On-Premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs), By Infrastructure, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Virtualization Security Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the increasing adoption of virtual applications across SMEs and large enterprises. Additionally, factors such as easy availability, flexibility, low cost, increasing number of companies transferring their data to cloud, among others are further expected to propel the market through 2025.



The United States Virtualization Security Market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, infrastructure, end-user, company and region. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the growth of large-scale networks and increasing use of IoT and cloud applications in organizations.



Major players operating in the United States Virtualization Security Market include International Business Machines Corp, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell EMC, Intel Corp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, VMware Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Fortinet Inc, Centrify Corporation, HyTrust Inc and others.



The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. For instance, In December 2018, VMWare introduced VMWare NSX Service Mesh to provide features such as connectivity, management, monitoring, and security to networks with containerized microservices on cloud platforms.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the United States Virtualization Security Market.

To classify and forecast the United States Virtualization Security Market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, infrastructure, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Virtualization Security Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Virtualization Security Market.

Virtualization Security Market. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Virtualization Security Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. United States Virtualization Security Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Solutions and Services)

5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (Cloud v/s On-Premises)

5.2.3. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs)

5.2.4. By Infrastructure (Hypervisor, Virtual Switch, Web Server, Virtual Machine)

5.2.5. By End User (BFSI, Government, Defense & Aerospace, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Education, Others)

5.2.6. By Region

5.2.7. By Company (2018)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. North-East United States Virtualization Security Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component

6.2.2. By Deployment Mode

6.2.3. By Organization Size

6.2.4. By Infrastructure

6.2.5. By End User



7. Mid-West United States Virtualization Security Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Deployment Mode

7.2.3. By Organization Size

7.2.4. By Infrastructure

7.2.5. By End User



8. West United States Virtualization Security Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Deployment Mode

8.2.3. By Organization Size

8.2.4. By Infrastructure

8.2.5. By End User



9. South United States Virtualization Security Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Deployment Mode

9.2.3. By Organization Size

9.2.4. By Infrastructure

9.2.5. By End User



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competition Outlook

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1.1. International Business Machines Corp.

12.2.1.2. Cisco Systems Inc.

12.2.1.3. Dell EMC

12.2.1.4. Intel Corp.

12.2.1.5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

12.2.1.6. VMware Inc.

12.2.1.7. Juniper Networks Inc.

12.2.1.8. Fortinet Inc.

12.2.1.9. Centrify Corporation

12.2.1.10. HyTrust Inc.



13. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/th6lb5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-virtualization-security-market-2020-2025-by-component-deployment-mode-organization-size-infrastructure-end-user-company-and-region-301125017.html

SOURCE Research and Markets