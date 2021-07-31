United Swiss Societies of Northern California, Inc Announces Swiss National Day - Online Auction - New Website Launch

NEWARK, Calif., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Swiss Societies of Northern California (USSNC) will be premiering it's virtual TV Show celebrating Swiss National Day August 1, 2021 at 1:00pm PST. A picnic lunch will be held at Swiss Park - 5911 Mowry Avenue in Newark, CA. Seating is limited. Premiere Link: https://swissnationalday2021.eventbrite.com .

After the premiere the show can be accessed at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XywrN-AQRTw

The event continues till August 8th with the organization's first Online Auction. Auction Link: https://www.biddingforgood.com/USSNC Everyone who loves Switzerland, the country and its culture are invited to log on, watch and participate.

First started in 1910, the USSNC's goal is to support and gather Swiss Clubs in Northern California to celebrate the culture and customs of Switzerland. They have been doing that for years with onsite events mainly held at Swiss Park in Newark, CA. With pandemic restrictions, the organization has been innovative and creative in turning their live events into digital events, with Swiss Kids Camp via zoom and Swiss National Day becoming a Virtual TV Show celebration with Swiss clubs creating their own video content.

We are pleased to announce the launch of our brand-new website. Keeping the 111-year-old organization modern and current, USSNC has teamed up with WPF Creatives' (WPF), https://www.wpfcreatives.com , design team to create and develop a new website honoring the past, embracing the present, and keeping the USSNC moving forward. www.unitedswissnorcal.org "WPF's team has engineered a site that is user-friendly, informative, and interactive while connecting our diverse member societies. The process has been easy, exciting, and fun. WPF Creatives is a joy to work with," Says USSNC president, Diane Wagner.

USSNC is excited to launch these three new digital experiences for its members as a creative way to keep the Swiss community connected and celebrating the traditions of Switzerland. These new digital platforms help connect the young and honor the old, upholding the organization's motto: "All for One and One for All''. Anyone who loves Switzerland, it's traditions and culture are invited to attend.

Contact: Diane Wagner, 510-499-2609, d.r.wagner@att.net

