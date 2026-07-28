United Therapeutics Aktie
WKN: 923818 / ISIN: US91307C1027
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28.07.2026 23:07:01
United Therapeutics CEO Sells $5 Million of Shares. What Does This Mean for Investors?
Martine A. Rothblatt, Chairperson & CEO of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), sold 9,500 shares of common stock on July 27, 2026, for proceeds totaling $5.0 million. SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($530.42); post-transaction value based on July 27, 2026 market close ($527.94).United Therapeutics is a specialized biotechnology company with a market capitalization of $22.4 billion, generating $3.2 billion in trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue and reporting a high net income of $1.3 billion. The company maintains a focused commercial strategy centered on high-value therapeutic solutions for life-threatening conditions, positioning itself as a leader in the pulmonary hypertension treatment space with a diversified international presence.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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