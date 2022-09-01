|
01.09.2022 03:31:29
United Therapeutics Says Prevails In Dry Powder Inhaler Patent Litigation
(RTTNews) - United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) said that it has prevailed in dry powder inhaler patent litigation with Liquidia Technologies.
United Therapeutics noted that the United States District Court for the District of Delaware issued an opinion in the pending litigation concerning United Therapeutics' U.S. patents 9,593,066 and 10,716,793. The litigation concerns whether Liquidia Technologies' proposed treprostinil inhalation powder, Yutrepia, would infringe the '066 and '793 patents.
The Court determined that Liquidia would induce infringement of various claims of the '793 patent by marketing Yutrepia. The '793 patent relates to a method of administering treprostinil via inhalation. The Court also concluded that Liquidia failed to prove that any claim of the '793 patent at issue is invalid.
As a result of the Court's decision, United Therapeutics expects the Court to enter an injunction barring the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from granting final approval for Yutrepia until expiration of the '793 patent, May 14, 2027.
The Court also determined that Yutrepia would infringe several claims of the '066 patent, but found those claims to be invalid. The '066 patent relates to a method of making treprostinil, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in both Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution and Tyvaso DPI (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder.
United Therapeutics noted that it is evaluating the Court's opinion and next steps, including the potential for appealing the Court's decisions on the '066 patent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Liquidia Technologies Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
10.08.22
|Ausblick: Liquidia Technologies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.05.22
|Ausblick: Liquidia Technologies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Liquidia Technologies Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Liquidia Technologies Inc Registered Shs
|4,88
|-14,20%
|United Therapeutics Corp.
|225,50
|0,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handelswoche auf rotem Terrain -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Kurssprung ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt schloss vor dem Wochenende deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.