United Therapeutics Says TETON-1 Study Of Tyvaso Met Primary Endpoint In IPF; Stock Surges 16%

(RTTNews) - United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR), a public benefit corporation, announced Monday that its TETON-1 study evaluating the use of nebulized Tyvaso for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) met its primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating superiority over placebo for the change in absolute forced vital capacity (FVC) by 130.1 mL from baseline to week 52.

Nebulized Tyvaso achieved statistical significance for reducing the risk of clinical worsening and showed numerical improvement in other important secondary endpoints relative to placebo.

Benefits of nebulized Tyvaso were observed across all subgroups, such as use of background therapy (nintedanib, pirfenidone, or no background therapy), smoking status, and supplemental oxygen use.

The treatment with nebulized Tyvaso was well-tolerated, and the safety profile was consistent with previous Tyvaso studies and known prostacyclin-related adverse events. No new safety signals were observed.

Integrated analyses of TETON-1 and TETON-2 showed statistically significant treatment effects compared to placebo from baseline to week 52 for the primary endpoint of change in absolute FVC by 111.8 mL and most secondary endpoints. Overall survival at week 52 trended in favor of Tyvaso but did not meet statistical significance.

United Therapeutics plans to seek priority review of a supplemental New Drug Application, to be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of this summer, to add IPF to the labeled indications for nebulized Tyvaso based on data from the TETON-1 and TETON-2 studies.

Both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency have granted orphan designation for treprostinil to treat IPF.

In Monday's pre-market trading, UTHR is trading on the Nasdaq at $608.86, up $86.03 or 16.45 percent.