WKN: 923818 / ISIN: US91307C1027

25.02.2026 17:20:13

United Therapeutics Stock Rises 9% Over Increased Earnings In Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) are climbing about 9 percent on Wednesday morning trading following the announcement of its fourth-quarter financial results, which revealed earnings of $364.3 million, or $7.70 per share, up from last year's $301.3 million, or $6.19 per share.

The company's stock is currently trading at $516.11, up 9.02 percent or $42.68, over the previous close of $473.43 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $266.98 and $530.00 in the past one year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4 percent, to $790.2 million from $735.9 million last year.

