United Therapeutics Aktie
WKN: 923818 / ISIN: US91307C1027
|
25.02.2026 17:20:13
United Therapeutics Stock Rises 9% Over Increased Earnings In Q4
(RTTNews) - Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) are climbing about 9 percent on Wednesday morning trading following the announcement of its fourth-quarter financial results, which revealed earnings of $364.3 million, or $7.70 per share, up from last year's $301.3 million, or $6.19 per share.
The company's stock is currently trading at $516.11, up 9.02 percent or $42.68, over the previous close of $473.43 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $266.98 and $530.00 in the past one year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4 percent, to $790.2 million from $735.9 million last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!