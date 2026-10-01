United Therapeutics Aktie
WKN: 923818 / ISIN: US91307C1027
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01.10.2026 05:17:29
United Therapeutics Wins Patent Case Against Liquidia
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware ruled that Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) infringed claims 1 and 14 of United Therapeutics' U.S. Patent No. 11,826,327, which covers the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) using inhaled treprostinil.
The Court also found that the two asserted claims were valid and infringed by Liquidia. The litigation relates to Liquidia's Yutrepia and United Therapeutics' U.S. Patent No. 11,826,327.
United Therapeutics said it intends to seek an order requiring Liquidia to remove the PH-ILD indications from Yutrepia's labelling and may also pursue monetary damages, including potential royalties on past sales.
United Therapeutics markets Tyvaso DPI and Tyvaso Inhalation Solution, both approved for PH-ILD.
UTHR closed Wednesday's trading at $541.89, up 12.55%. In after-hours trading the stock is at $542.80, up 0.17%.
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