United Therapeutics Aktie
WKN: 923818 / ISIN: US91307C1027
|
08.04.2026 14:27:31
United Therapeutics's MiroliverELAP Gets FDA RMAT Designation For Acute Liver Failure Treatment
(RTTNews) - United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR), Wednesday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to the company's investigational miroliverELAP for treatment of acute liver failure.
Developed by Miromatrix Medical Inc., a subsidiary of United Therapeutics, miroliverELAP comprises of an external blood circuit and a single-use bioengineered liver sustained outside of the human body to provide temporary liver support to ALF patients.
Early this year, the company announced positive results from its phase 1 study of miroliverELAP. However, the full study findings will be published in the second half of 2026.
"Receiving this designation from the FDA highlights both the critical unmet need we are addressing and the promising potential of miroliverELAP as a novel therapeutic option," said Jeff Ross, Ph.D., President of Miromatrix.
In the pre-market hours, UTHR is trading at $573.96, up 1.46 percent on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Therapeutics Corp.
|
02.04.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert United Therapeutics-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine United Therapeutics-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.26
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
30.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
30.03.26
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite am Montagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
30.03.26
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite mittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
30.03.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier United Therapeutics-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in United Therapeutics von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu United Therapeutics Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|United Therapeutics Corp.
|485,40
|-0,02%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWaffenruhe im Nahost-Konflikt: ATX deutlich fester -- DAX überspringt 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen eröffnet stark -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigem Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch mit Aufschlägen und auch der deutsche Leitindex legt deutlich zu. Die US-Börsen ziehen kräftig an. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte steil nach oben.