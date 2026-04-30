30.04.2026 09:41:30

United Utilities FY26 Profit Surges, Lifts Dividend; Sees Revenue Growth In FY27; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L), a provider of water and wastewater services, reported Thursday significantly higher profit in fiscal 2026, with strong growth in revenues. Further, the firm lifted dividend.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the company projects revenue to increase to between 2.7 billion pounds and 2.8 billion pounds.

On the London Stock Exchange, the shares were gaining around 9.3 percent, trading at 1,433.50 pence.

Further, United Utilities announced a plan for additional investment in its region, including proposals for new water and wastewater infrastructure critical to the development of homes, data centres and clean energy.

The firm expects the new investment could create a further 4,000 jobs across its supply chain, on top of the 30,000 supported by existing AMP8 programme.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of 35.78 pence per ordinary share for fiscal 2026, an increase of 3.5 percent from last year.

The final dividend is expected to be paid on August 3 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on June 26.

For the full year, dividend would be 53.66 pence per share, up 3.5 percent from 51.85 pence per share a year ago.

In fiscal 2026, United Utilities' profit before tax surged 119.4 percent to 779.0 million pounds from last year's 355.0 million pounds. Profit after tax climbed 121.7 percent to 586.8 million pounds from 264.7 million pounds a year ago. Basic earnings per share were 86.1 pence, higher than 38.8 pence last year.

Underlying pre-tax profit was 738.0 million pounds, compared to 513.6 million pounds a year ago. Underlying basic earnings per share were 107.1 pence, compared to 75.3 pence last year.

EBITDA climbed 46 percent year-over-year to 1.60 billion pounds, and underlying EBITDA grew 24.7 percent to 1.56 billion pounds.

Revenue climbed 22 percent to 2.62 billion pounds from prior year's 2.15 billion pounds. Underlying revenues were 2.58 billion pounds, up 20.1 percent from last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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