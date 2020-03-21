United Way of Frederick County to Launch COVID-19 Emergency Relief Campaign

FREDERICK, Md., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The economic fallout from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is causing significant hardship for many Frederick County families. Many of the most vulnerable community members are those that struggle to pay for basic household necessities in normal conditions, a population we know as ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed). Today, these ALICE households face an even more uncertain future.

United Way of Frederick County, in collaboration with distinguished partners in the philanthropic funding community, is launching the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Campaign to support nonprofit partners who directly help those adversely effected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The goal of the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Campaign is to raise as much money as possible to deliver positive outcomes for severely affected individuals and families. Similar community efforts after 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina yielded significant funding. The initial goal for the Emergency Relief Campaign will be $100,000, but it's anticipated that community need will be in excess of this amount. The campaign will continue until the COVID-19 crisis has abated.

NEW: A challenge grant has been issued by Laughlin Family Foundation and Michael & Betsy Day. To encourage others to give, the first $26,000 in contributions will be matched dollar-for-dollar.

To ensure maximum impact, the funding community is banding together to ensure that dollars are distributed appropriately throughout the community. Programmatic impacts may include, but are not limited to, emergency shelter, financial stability assistance, transportation needs, prescriptions and medical supplies, food and food supplies for seniors, and suicide prevention and other mental health services.

"This situation is different than other emergencies we've experienced," said Ken Oldham, CEO of the United Way of Frederick County. "Today, we're asking you to stay home whenever possible, care for yourself and your family, and to contribute to our community during this pandemic."

United Way of Frederick County will waive all processing fees and all campaign funding will go to those most in need.

Collaborative partners in the philanthropic funding community include the Ausherman Family Foundation, Community Foundation of Frederick County, Delaplaine Foundation, Inc., Helen J. Serini Foundation, the Women's Giving Circle and others who believe that a coordinated response will ensure maximum impact for critical services.

Gifts to the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Campaign can be made at http://www.uwfrederick.org, by mailing checks to United Way of Frederick County, PO Box 307, Frederick, MD 21705 or text COVIDFrederick to 71777.

About United Way of Frederick County

For over 80 years, United Way of Frederick County has been fighting to achieve lasting change by identifying the ALICE (Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed) and impoverished families in Frederick County and working to strengthen their education, financial stability, and health to build a strong, viable community. Our work focuses on helping children and youth be successful in school and achieve their potential through education; helping people obtain the tools they need to become financially stable and independent; and ensuring our neighbors in need have access to healthy, nutritious food and healthcare.

United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, health providers, senior citizens, students, and others. The organization provides grants to local nonprofits, offers programs such as free tax preparation and matched savings, mobilizes volunteers, and engages in public policy advocacy. To learn more about United Way and how you can get involved, please visit UnitedWayFrederick.org.

Media Contact For more information, please contact Ken Oldham at Koldham@uwfrederick.org or 301-663-4231.

SOURCE United Way of Frederick County