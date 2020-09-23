United Way of King County Announces Carol K. Nelson as New Board Chair and New Directors to the Board

SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way of King County is honored to announce Carol K. Nelson as new board chair. Nelson is a corporate board member and strategic advisor, and she served as Seattle market president at KeyBank until her retirement last year.

Nelson's career spanned 30 years in the financial and banking industry. She also worked as director and CEO of the Department of Revenue for the state of Washington under Gov. Jay Inslee.

"It is an honor to serve as chair of the board of directors standing shoulder to shoulder with a group of incredibly talented and dedicated directors and staff," Nelson said. "Our work today is more important than ever. Because of COVID-19, the needs of the most vulnerable people in our community have increased exponentially."

Gordon McHenry, Jr., United Way of King County president and CEO, welcomed Nelson and the new members of the board.

"I'm excited to welcome Carol as new board chair," said McHenry. "Carol brings a wealth of experience to our organization and she is passionate about breaking the racial inequities that exist in homelessness, food insecurity and the education system. The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated these crises and Carol and the new board members will help us tackle these challenges."

Nelson has served as board member of the Washington Roundtable, the Downtown Seattle Association and the Federal Reserve of San Francisco Seattle Branch.

United Way also welcomed seven new board members:

Denise Stiffarm , Partner at Pacifica Law Group. She is a member of the Gros Ventre Tribe and is active in Seattle's Urban Indian community.

Partner at Pacifica Law Group. She is a member of the Gros Ventre Tribe and is active in Urban Indian community. Rodrigo Lopez is regional senior VP of Comcast's Washington region.

is regional senior VP of Comcast's region. Lauren Thomas is CEO of Hopelink, a community action agency serving homeless and low-income people.

is CEO of Hopelink, a community action agency serving homeless and low-income people. State Rep. Eric Pettigrew represented the 37 th state district for 18 years until January and is now VP of government relations for Seattle's NHL team, the Kraken.

represented the 37 state district for 18 years until January and is now VP of government relations for NHL team, the Kraken. Maud Daudon is the executive leader of Career Connect Washington.

is the executive leader of Career Connect Washington. Shawn Jones is senior VP at Key Private Bank.

is senior VP at Key Private Bank. Leigh Toner successfully led the United Way fundraising campaign as co-chair in 2019-2020 and returns this year as board member.

