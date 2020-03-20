United Way of the National Capital Area Launches Text To Give Option For The Community To Easily Donate to Emergency Assistance Fund

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ - The United Way of the National Capital Area (United Way NCA) today launched a Text to Give option for the community to easily donate to its Emergency Assistance Fund (EAF) that supports the health, education and financial stability of DC-area residents during the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Text to Give encourages individuals and their networks to text UNITED20 to 41444 and follow the process to make a donation to the EAF.

"Here in DC and the surrounding areas, we are fortunate to have many individuals and networks willing to volunteer their time during emergency situations," said Rosie Allen-Herring, president and CEO, United Way of the National Capital Area. "Given the circumstances, your United Way NCA is providing an opportunity for those community supporters who want to contribute what they can to help support their neighbors in need while practicing social distancing to do their part in flattening the Coronavirus curve."

The EAF supports the health, education and financial stability of our community, especially those residents who have or will be impacted by restrictions and closures of schools, businesses, and community institutions designed to slow the spread of the virus.

"The Emergency Assistance Fund Text To Give donations will allow us to increase the financial resources we are providing to our nonprofit partners who are working tirelessly to alleviate food insecurities and provide other basic needs for those impacted by a loss of income due to the temporary business closures brought on by COVID-19," added Allen-Herring.

For more information about United Way NCA's Emergency Assistance Fund, visit http://www.UnitedWayNCA.org/help or text UNITED20 to 41444 to make a donation.

About United Way of the National Capital Area

United Way of the National Capital Area fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the National Capital community. United Way NCA has been improving lives by creating measurable impact in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia, and Montgomery and Prince George's Counties for more than 45 years. For more information about United Way of the National Capital Area, visit UnitedWayNCA.org.

