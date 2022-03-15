UNITED WAY WORLDWIDE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE NETWORK ADVISORY COUNCIL

ALEXANDRIA, Va. , March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way Worldwide (UWW) announced today the creation and membership of the United Way Network Advisory Council, a new advisory body that will engage with UWW leadership to ensure that local and state United Way voices inform UWW decisions.

The Network Advisory Council will play an important role, in partnership with President and CEO Angela F. Williams, to provide insights to the UWW Board and management into the needs of Local United Ways and to strengthen communication channels and the brand of the global United Way network.

Local United Way CEO members of the Network Advisory Council were nominated and elected by their peers, with additional appointments rounding out the slate to ensure the full diversity of the United Way network is represented on the Council.

"There is no doubt that the strength of our Network lies in the diversity of communities that we serve," Williams said. "I look forward to working with these leaders on ways to support their vital work to drive local and global impact."

The Network Advisory Council members are:

Rosie Allen-Herring, President and CEO, United Way of the National Capital Area

Alison Anthony, President and CEO, Tulsa Area United Way

Franklyn Baker, President and CEO, United Way of Central Maryland

Pamela Beckford, President and CEO, United Way of Wells County, Inc.

Sarah Berthelot, President and CEO, Louisiana Association of United Ways

Leigh Ann Bradley, Executive Director, Plainview Area United Way

Elise Buik, President and CEO, United Way of Greater Los Angeles

Daniel Clement, President and CEO, United Way Centraide Canada

Lisa Courtice, President and CEO, United Way of Central Ohio

Lindsay Fox, President and CEO, United Way Fresno and Madera Counties

Sean Garrett, President and CEO, United Way of Metropolitan Chicago

Alexa Haigh, President and CEO, United Way of Racine County

Janie Johnson, President and CEO, United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County

Timothy Johnson, President and CEO, United Way of the Bluegrass

Drew Langloh, President and CEO, United Way of Central Alabama, Inc.

Naomi Lett, President and CEO, United Way Association of South Carolina

Milton Little, President and CEO, United Way of Greater Atlanta

Pete Manzo, President and CEO, United Ways of California

George McCanless, President and CEO, United Way of Central Georgia, Inc.

Renee Moe, President and CEO, United Way of Dane County, Inc.

Ira E. Murray, President and CEO, United Way of the Capital Area, Inc.

Ann Murtlow, President and CEO, United Way of Central Indiana

Cortney Nicolato, President and CEO, United Way of Rhode Island

Blake A. Pang, President and CEO, United Way of Linn, Benton & Lincoln Counties

Kevin Ressler, President and CEO, United Way of Lancaster County

Matt Ryerson, President and CEO, United Way of Greater Knoxville

Jennifer Sampson, President and CEO, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, Inc.

Chris Sargent, President and CEO, United Way of the Battle Creek & Kalamazoo Region

Nancy Sasaki, President and CEO, United Way of San Diego County

Michael Allen Smith, Executive Director, Greater Valdosta United Way, Inc.

Michelle A. Taylor, President and CEO, United Way of Delaware, Inc.

Lisa Tepper-Bates, President and CEO, United Way of Connecticut

Carla Vargas Jasa, President and CEO, Valley of the Sun United Way

Bobbi Watt Geer, President and CEO, United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

Michael Williamson, President and CEO, United Way of Southeast Louisiana

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. With global reach and local impact, we're making life better for 48 million people annually. United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit, working in 95% of U.S. communities and 40 countries and territories. That's why we're the mission of choice for 2.5 million volunteers, 7.7 million donors and 45,000 corporate partners. In the wake of COVID-19, we're helping people stay in their homes, stock their pantries, and protect their lives and livelihoods. And we're working to build resilient, equitable communities. Learn more at UnitedWay.org. Follow us: @United Way and #LiveUnited.

Contact: Southerlyn Reisig , Director of External Relations (703) 836-7882

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-way-worldwide-announces-launch-of-the-network-advisory-council-301503206.html

SOURCE United Way Worldwide