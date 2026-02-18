UnitedHealth Aktie

WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021

18.02.2026 17:15:00

UnitedHealth Group Faces New Challenges -- What Investors Need to Know

Last year was a difficult one for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). The biggest health insurer in the U.S. came up against a number of headwinds -- from an ever-changing healthcare landscape to the unexpected exit of the company's chief executive officer and the launch of a government probe into its Medicare billing practices.The company recognized its problems and took action. Longtime chief Stephen Hemsley returned to the role of CEO, the company launched an independent study into its processes, and UnitedHealth made moves to recover and reignite growth. All of this set the insurer off on the right foot heading into 2026.But just recently, a new challenge emerged. Here's what investors need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
