UnitedHealth Aktie

UnitedHealth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021

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13.10.2026 12:01:55

Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.110 billion, or $4.56 per share. This compares with $2.348 billion, or $2.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.228 billion or $4.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $112.694 billion from $113.161 billion last year.

Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.110 Bln. vs. $2.348 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.56 vs. $2.59 last year. -Revenue: $112.694 Bln vs. $113.161 Bln last year.

The company now expects full year 2026 adjusted net earnings of at least $20.50 per share

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