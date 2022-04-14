|
14.04.2022 11:59:47
Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $5.03 billion, or $5.27 per share. This compares with $4.86 billion, or $5.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.24 billion or $5.49 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $80.15 billion from $70.20 billion last year.
Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $5.03 Bln. vs. $4.86 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.27 vs. $5.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.38 -Revenue (Q1): $80.15 Bln vs. $70.20 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu UnitedHealth Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu UnitedHealth Inc.mehr Analysen
|14.04.22
|UnitedHealth Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.20
|UnitedHealth Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.10.20
|UnitedHealth Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.04.22
|UnitedHealth Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.20
|UnitedHealth Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.10.20
|UnitedHealth Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.04.22
|UnitedHealth Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.20
|UnitedHealth Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.10.20
|UnitedHealth Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|UnitedHealth Inc.
|497,70
|0,21%