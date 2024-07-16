Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.22 billion, or $4.54 per share. This compares with $5.47 billion, or $5.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.31 billion or $6.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $98.86 billion from $92.90 billion last year.

Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $4.22 Bln. vs. $5.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.54 vs. $5.82 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $98.86 Bln vs. $92.90 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $27.50 to $28.00