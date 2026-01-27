UnitedHealth Aktie
WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021
|
27.01.2026 12:32:31
Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $10 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $5.543 billion, or $5.98 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.924 billion or $2.11 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to $113.215 billion from $100.807 billion last year.
Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $10 Mln. vs. $5.543 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $5.98 last year. -Revenue: $113.215 Bln vs. $100.807 Bln last year.
Looking ahead, for the full year, UnitedHealth Group expects a rise in earnings and revenue.
The company expects net income of over $17.10 per share, with adjusted earnings of more than $17.75 per share, on revenue of over $439 billion.
Analysts, on average, forecast the Group to report earnings of $17.76 per share, on revenue of $455.98 billion.
For fiscal 2025, UnitedHealth Group has registered a net income of $13.23 per share, with an adjusted profit of $16.35 per share, on revenue of $447.567 billion.
UNH was down by 12.23% at $308.66 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu UnitedHealth Inc.
|
27.01.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: So performt der Dow Jones mittags (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Dienstagshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)