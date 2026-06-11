Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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11.06.2026 22:32:00
UnitedHealth Group Just Hit a 52-Week High. Is It Too Late to Buy This Soaring Stock?
A year ago, UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) stock was a disaster. It had fallen sharply after the company encountered higher-than-anticipated costs from its members, causing it to miss analysts' estimates for the first time since the 2008-09 financial crisis. But today, UnitedHealth Group is trading near a 52-week high. The federal government has announced better-than-expected reimbursement rates for Medicare Advantage, margins have improved, and the stock has jumped 23% since the beginning of the year.But despite the rally, UnitedHealth Group stock remains down more than 34% from where it traded just two years ago. Does the stock have more room to run higher, or is this a good time for investors to take profits?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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