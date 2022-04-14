14.04.2022 12:21:04

UnitedHealth Group Raises Full Year Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting first-quarter results on Thursday, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) increased its full year net earnings outlook to $20.30 to $20.80 per share and adjusted net earnings to $21.20 to $21.70 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $21.60. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter earnings totaled $5.03 billion, or $5.27 per share compared with $4.86 billion, or $5.08 per share, a year ago. Excluding items, adjusted earnings was $5.24 billion or $5.49 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $80.15 billion from $70.20 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $78.79 billion in revenue.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group were up 1% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

