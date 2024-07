UnitedHealth Group Rallies Despite Continued Cyberattack Cost Pressures. Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) were rallying despite a past cyberattack on the company's Change Healthcare business continuing to affect the company's results. But with investors now seemingly willing to look past the continuing cost to its business, is now a good opportunity to buy the stock?Let's look at the company's second-quarter results, as well as UnitedHealth's prospects and valuation to determine whether or not it is too late for investors to jump into the stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool