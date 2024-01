UnitedHealth Group Stock Slides 4%

(RTTNews) - Stock of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) dropped 4 percent on Thursday, despite no corporate-related news to influence the stock movement.

Currently, the stock is sliding 4.51 percent, to $490.08, from the previous close of $513.23 on a volume of 2,032,267.

It had traded between $445.68 and $554.70 in the past 52-week period on the New York Stock Exchange.