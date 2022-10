UnitedHealth Is a Blue Chip Stock You Can't Afford Not to Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The increasing likelihood of a global recession has caused financial markets to sour in 2022. Down 21% year to date, the S&P 500 index has fallen into a bear market. But not all sectors have fared as poorly.Tracking the largest and most dominant healthcare companies in the world, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEMKT: XLV) is down just 7% so far this year. This is likely because the necessity of healthcare for global health and wellness makes it a largely recession-proof sector of the economy.The second-largest holding in the fund is the health insurer UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), which is up 8% year to date. And the health insurer's outperformance is likely to continue. Here are three reasons why.Continue reading