UnitedHealth Aktie
WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021
|
09.07.2026 10:46:00
UnitedHealth Is Emerging From Its Worst Crisis in Decades. Here's What History Says Is Coming Next.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has been one of the best buys in the healthcare sector over the past two months, with shares rising roughly 57% since the end of March.The stock price of the nation's largest health insurer is now up 29% year to date and 38% over the past 12 months. It is an impressive bounce-back, considering shares had fallen to a nearly seven-year low of $234.60 per share on Aug. 1 last year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu UnitedHealth Inc.
|
09.07.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones klettert am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Donnerstagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.26