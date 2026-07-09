UnitedHealth Aktie

UnitedHealth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021

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09.07.2026 10:46:00

UnitedHealth Is Emerging From Its Worst Crisis in Decades. Here's What History Says Is Coming Next.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has been one of the best buys in the healthcare sector over the past two months, with shares rising roughly 57% since the end of March.The stock price of the nation's largest health insurer is now up 29% year to date and 38% over the past 12 months. It is an impressive bounce-back, considering shares had fallen to a nearly seven-year low of $234.60 per share on Aug. 1 last year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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