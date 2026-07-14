Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
14.07.2026 11:51:00
UnitedHealth Is Investing $1.5 Billion in AI and Targeting a 2-to-1 Return. Here Is What That Means for the Bull Case.
After a brutal stretch that battered its stock and its reputation, UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is leaning hard into artificial intelligence to steady the ship. The company is investing about $1.5 billion in AI across its operations this year, and management told investors on its first-quarter 2026 earnings call that it expects a conservative 2-to-1 return on that spending over the next few years, with many tools paying for themselves within 12 to 18 months. For anyone weighing the bull case, the question is whether those numbers are real or aspirational.The spending is split deliberately. Roughly one-third is flowing into software products and platforms to push its Optum Insight unit toward an "AI-first" model, while the other two-thirds is spread across everyday processes like claims and prior authorization. The company says it has identified more than 1,000 potential AI use cases. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Here
Analysen zu UnitedHealth Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|UnitedHealth Inc.
|377,20
|0,11%