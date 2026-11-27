UnitedHealth Aktie
WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021
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27.11.2026 13:55:02
UnitedHealth Keeps Raising Guidance. Here's What a $10,000 Investment Could Be Worth If the Turnaround Sticks.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) recently upgraded its yearly earnings guidance for the third time this year. In each of its quarterly earnings reports, its expectations for yearly adjusted earnings per share (EPS) have climbed.
In its 2025 annual report, the healthcare insurer had 2026 adjusted EPS of at least $17.75. After the first quarter, it said it would be at least $18.25. The second quarter brought another increase to between $19.50 and $20. Now, after the third quarter, UnitedHealth Group is predicting full-year EPS of at least $20.50.
In the meantime, though, the stock has climbed only 3%. So far this month, its shares are down more than 18%. That's because of a rising chorus from both sides of the political aisle that something must be done to rein in Medicare Advantage costs, and because of the possibility that Medicare-for-all proposals, if they became law, would upend the company's business model.
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|UnitedHealth Inc.
|321,20
|1,20%
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