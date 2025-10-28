Unitedhealth Lifts FY25 Earnings View Above Street After Q3 Beats Market; Stock Gains - Update

(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), while reporting third-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue above market estimates, on Tuesday lifted its fiscal 2025 earnings view above the Street.

In the pre-market activity, UnitedHealth shares were gaining around 5.3 percent to trade at $385.49.

Stephen Hemsley, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group, said, "We remain focused on strengthening performance and positioning for durable and accelerating growth in 2026 and beyond, and our results this quarter reflect solid execution toward that goal."

For fiscal 2025, UnitedHealth now expects net earnings of at least $13.60 billion or $14.90 per share and adjusted net earnings of at least $14.83 billion or $16.25 per share.

The company previously expected net earnings of at least $14.65 per share and adjusted earnings of at least $16.00 per share.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $16.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

UnitedHealth previously expected 2025 revenues of $445.5 billion to $448.0 billion.

In the third quarter, Unitedhealth's bottom line totaled $2.348 billion or $2.59 per share, compared with $6.055 billion or $6.51 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $2.650 billion or $2.92 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.81 per share.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $113.161 billion from $100.820 billion last year. The Street expected revenues of $113.06 billion.

