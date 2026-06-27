UnitedHealth Aktie
WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021
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27.06.2026 12:03:00
UnitedHealth Stock Has Quietly Soared 80% off Its Low. Is the Worst Finally Behind It?
Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) have done something few investors saw coming a year ago: they've quietly climbed back to the doorstep of a fresh 52-week high. As of this writing, the stock trades near $427, up about 80% from its 2025 low of $234.60 -- a rebound that has outpaced the S&P 500. The collapse that defined last year -- soaring medical costs, a withdrawn forecast, and a sudden change at the top -- has given way to a steady, almost uneventful recovery.The numbers behind that recovery are real. But after a move this size, the question isn't whether the business is recovering. It's whether the stock still offers investors much upside from here.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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