UnitedHealth Aktie
WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021
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08.04.2026 16:00:00
UnitedHealth Stock Jumps on Better-Than-Expected Medicare Advantage Rates. Here's Why the Rally Might Be Short-Lived
Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) jumped more than 9% on Tuesday on news that Medicare Advantage rates would be going up by 2.48% in 2027. Previously, the Trump administration suggested just a 0.09% change, which was far lower than analysts were expecting.While this is positive news for the health insurance giant, and the stock has been rallying, investors shouldn't assume it's off to the races. The company reports earnings in a few weeks, and the stock could end up giving back any gains it has generated up until then.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|UnitedHealth Inc.
|260,60
|-0,76%