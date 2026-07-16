UnitedHealth Aktie
WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021
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16.07.2026 17:24:07
UnitedHealth Stock Rises 4% After Raising 2026 Outlook On Strong Q2 Earnings
(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) shares climbed 4.47 percent, gaining $18.72 to trade at $437.24 on Thursday, after the healthcare giant raised its full-year 2026 outlook following stronger second-quarter earnings and reaffirmed plans to repurchase at least $5.0 billion of stock this year.
The stock opened at $449.39 and traded between $445.06 and $461.00 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded in a 52-week range of $234.60 to $461.00. Trading volume reached 4.54 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 7.20 million shares.
For the second quarter, net earnings increased to $5.48 billion, or $6.04 per share, from $3.41 billion, or $3.74 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings rose to $6.38 per share from $4.08 per share. Revenue edged up 0.4 percent to $112.03 billion, while operating earnings increased to $7.99 billion from $5.15 billion. The company also reported a lower medical care ratio of 86.7 percent, compared with 89.4 percent a year ago.
UnitedHealth raised its full-year 2026 guidance, forecasting net earnings of $16.75 billion and earnings per share of $18.45 to $18.95, up from its previous outlook of $15.60 billion and $17.10 per share, respectively.
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