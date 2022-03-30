|
30.03.2022 00:00:13
UnitedHealth to Spend $5.4 Billion to Buy a Piece of Healthcare-at-Home Market
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Pad Thai wasn't the only thing people were ordering in during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, an increasing number of them went ahead and ordered in a doctor. One of America's largest healthcare companies is betting the practice has a healthy future.Healthcare giant UnitedHealth agreed Monday to acquire LHC Group, a home healthcare provider, for $5.4 billion. The simple business proposition: UH will make money, and its insurance division will save money.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
