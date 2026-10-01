UnitedHealth Aktie

UnitedHealth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021

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01.10.2026 14:47:16

UnitedHealthcare Unveils FY27 Medicare Advantage Plans

(RTTNews) - Health care and well-being major UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) Thursday introduced its 2027 Medicare Advantage plans, focused on affordability, simplicity and a more connected care experience.

For 2027, UnitedHealthcare would continue to offer Medicare Advantage plans, including broad access to affordable coverage. The company noted that more than 94% of Medicare-eligible individuals nationwide will have access to a UnitedHealthcare Medicare plan.

The company added that around 90% of Medicare-eligible consumers with access to a UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plan will have a $0 premium option.

All members will have access to $0 primary care visits, $0 preventive care services and $0 Tier 1 prescription drug copays in 2027.

In 2027, the company said it continues to prioritize HMO, Chronic Special Needs Plan (C-SNP) and Dual Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) offerings.

Beginning in 2027, UnitedHealthcare will introduce updates that further evolve the exclusive UCard experience, making it more secure, easier to use and better positioned to help members easily access more of what their plan offers.

UnitedHealthcare also continues to focus on affordable access to prescription medications.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, UNH shares were trading at $367.40, down 0.02 percent.

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UnitedHealth Inc. 326,20 0,43% UnitedHealth Inc.

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