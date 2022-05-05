UNITEDMASTERS INTRODUCES BEAT EXCHANGE, THE PREMIER MARKETPLACE TO BUY AND SELL BEATS

3X GRAMMY AWARD WINNING PRODUCER HIT-BOY WILL BE FEATURED ON THE PLATFORM SUPPLYING BEATS FOR SALE TO INDEPENDENT ARTISTS

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UnitedMasters , the "record label in your pocket" for independent artists, has announced the release of Beat Exchange , a curated marketplace to buy and sell beats. The Beat Exchange connects producers with UnitedMasters' 1.5 million independent artists while providing them with best-in-class tools to upload and manage a personal beats storefront.

UnitedMasters artists now have access to buy or license beats from both emerging and established producers like 3x Grammy Award-winning producer Hit-Boy (Nas, Drake, Beyonce)́ , Turbo (Gunna, Travis Scott, Lil Baby), Sham "Sak Pase" Joseph (Kodak Black, Rihanna, SAINt Jhn), Kato On The Track and David Morsewho is currently on Billboard Hot 100 for Lil Durk's song "Headtaps."

The new offering is designed to simplify browsing for beats when looking for specific sounds (genre, mood, instrument, etc.) and drive discovery through editorial playlists that highlight both emerging and established producers. The Beat Exchange is available on desktop app and the UnitedMasters mobile app which is available now for download on iPhone and Android .

"Producers determine the sounds of our era, and yet they often get overlooked. Our goal has always been to give independent artists the best-in-class tools to build sustainable and successful music industry careers. Now we're not only giving producers the access to artists but the recognition they deserve as creators," said UnitedMasters Founder and CEO Steve Stoute. "The Beat Exchange is another way we're challenging the status quo, by directly connecting brilliant artists and producers so they can continue taking ownership of their creative journeys."

"I got my start making beats in my bedroom and putting them online on Myspace," said Hit-Boy. I know the struggle and how hard it can be as an emerging producer. Working with UnitedMasters, I want young producers and artists to have what I didn't. UnitedMasters will give emerging producers the right tools, exposure, and access to brands to help their careers blow up."

Beat Exchange serves as an intuitive platform for producers to upload and sell their beats, unlocking multiple paths to earning from their beats. The marketplace will offer producers what UnitedMasters has always provided for independent artists -- a bridge to major brands through exclusive opportunities and partnerships to generate new revenue streams. Beat Exchange also provides producers valuable exposure leveraging UnitedMasters' community of over 1.5 million artists.

Beat Exchange will provide participating producers with:

Ownership : Option to keep 100% of beat sales and enjoy exclusive benefits by joining UnitedMasters SELECT program , or keep 90% of sales with no up-front fee

: Option to keep 100% of beat sales and enjoy exclusive benefits by joining , or keep 90% of sales with no up-front fee Licensing: A choice of three licensing templates – Non-Exclusive, Exclusive, or Buyout – and the ability to customize sale needs including price and length of term

A choice of three licensing templates – Non-Exclusive, Exclusive, or Buyout – and the ability to customize sale needs including price and length of term Brands + Sync : Exclusive opportunities to monetize or license your beats with the world's biggest brands like ESPN and the NBA with additional opportunities to get your beats featured in television shows, movies, video games, and more

: Exclusive opportunities to monetize or license your beats with the world's biggest brands like ESPN and the NBA with additional opportunities to get your beats featured in television shows, movies, video games, and more Curated Discovery: Designed to simplify browsing, beats are artfully curated by specific sounds(genre, mood, instrument, etc.) and editorial playlists will drive discovery

Coinciding with the launch of Beat Exchange, UnitedMasters is also releasing "Who Made The Beat?" — a new content series, presented by Crown Royal 18, spotlighting top producers in the industry sharing the backstories behind the first hit record that put them on the map. Episodes will feature Slade Da Monsta on Cardi B's "Press," Phonix Beats on J. Cole's "No Role Modelz," Mr. DJ on OutKast's iconic "Ms. Jackson," and more. This series will underscore how the right producer and artist collaboration can catapult the careers of both creators; demonstrating the powerful potential of UnitedMasters new marketplace.

Dedicated to empowering music creators, UnitedMasters has developed a platform where artists can streamline their creative process all within one app, including purchasing beats for their next track, distributing and promoting their music, accessing tools to engage fans, and exploring monetization partnerships with some of the world's biggest brands.

UnitedMasters is available for download on iPhone and Android devices. Anyone can browse and buy beats on the Beat Exchange by visiting unitedmasters.com/beat-exchange on any mobile or desktop web browser.

Launched in 2017 by Translation founder and music industry veteran Steve Stoute, UnitedMasters provides a new industry alternative for independent artists. UnitedMasters gives artists access to premium music distribution services, a suite of tools to help them directly connect with fans, and opportunities for unique partnerships with some of the world's biggest brands. The UnitedMasters platform enables artists to operationalize their independence and maximize their creative and economic potential while allowing them to maintain full ownership over their master recording rights. Follow UnitedMasters on: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

