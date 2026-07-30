Uniti Group Q2 Loss Widens On Higher Costs, Lifts FY26 Outlook; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Uniti Group, Inc. (UNIT), a real estate company, reported wider loss for the second quarter, reflecting higher costs, despite improved revenue. Further, the company raised its outlook for fiscal 2026.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 3.18 percent lower at $10.04.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders widened to $171.6 million, from $10.7 million in the same quarter previous year. Loss per share for the period was $0.68, wider than loss per share of $0.07 in the prior year.

Total costs and expenses rose to $877.5 million, from 155.7 million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $357.1 million, from $242.5 million in the previous year.

Total revenues and sales grew to $909.7 million, from $300.7 million a year ago.

Additionally, the company raised its outlook for 2026. In their updated outlook, Uniti Group raised the revenue guidance range to $3.63 billion to $3.68 billion, from the range of $3.61 billion to 3.66 billion.

The net loss is expected to be between $530 million and $480 million, which is above the previous guidance range of $450 million to $400 million.

The guidance range for adjusted EBITDA was increased to $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion, from the range of $1.43 billion - $1.48 billion.

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