Unity Health Care President and CEO Announces Retirement

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following more than 30 years of dedicated service to Unity Health Care (Unity), President and CEO, Vincent A. Keane, has announced his intent to retire effective December 31, 2021.

Vince began his professional relationship with Unity, formerly Health Care for the Homeless Project, in October of 1990 in the role of Executive Director. Alongside Dr. Janelle Goetcheus, Vince helped shepherd Unity's outreach as it grew from a one-room site in a local homeless shelter to the District's largest network of community health centers in existence today. As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), Unity now provides mission-driven care to more than 101,000 individuals annually, regardless of their ability to pay.

"As I reflect on the past three decades, I feel blessed to have been given the opportunity to work with incredibly dedicated staff, all of whom contribute to the welfare of Unity patients and their communities daily," said Vince. "Leading an organization with such a powerful mission of care and compassion for thousands whose lives have been affected by racism, poverty, and injustice has been deeply meaningful, both professionally and personally. One of my great joys has been visiting staff at our various clinics and programs to witness their commitment to make all patients feel welcomed, supported, and respected. This commitment was never more evident than this past year, as our employees heroically served patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."

Under Vince's leadership, Unity experienced unparalleled growth strengthening the organization's ability to meet the needs of medically vulnerable men, women, and children in the District. Over the course of Vince's 30 years as CEO, and with the support of a visionary Board of Directors and committed staff, Unity grew from a dedicated staff of 50 to nearly 1,000 employees. Services expanded to include comprehensive healthcare in DC Public Schools, a state-of-the-art program serving residents in DC Department of Corrections facilities, and the establishment of a Physician Residency Program to train and build the healthcare workforce of the future.

"Vince Keane has been the heart of Unity Health Care for more than thirty years," said Unity's Board Chair Paul Kealey. "Under Vince's exceptional leadership, Unity grew from a relatively modest operation into one of the largest, most successful Federally Qualified Health Centers in the country. He has been an inspiration and a tireless champion, addressing the health needs of people with low incomes and those experiencing homelessness. Unity will miss him dearly, and we wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement."

Unity's Board of Directors will facilitate a national search for qualified candidates to serve as a mission-driven leader as Unity continues to provide for the District's most vulnerable.

About Unity Health Care

As the largest network of community health centers in Washington, D.C., Unity Health Care provides a full-range of health and human services to meet the needs of our communities through a network of over 20 traditional and non-traditional health sites and a mobile medical outreach vehicle. Our team of compassionate and multicultural health professionals place Unity values into action every day to bring whole-person care and wellness to over 101,000 patients through over 457,000 visits annually.

Deeply rooted in the District's neighborhoods for more than 35 years, Unity strives to promote healthier communities through compassion and comprehensive primary and specialty health care and wrap-around services, regardless of ability to pay.

Media Contact

For additional information or to request credentials for this event, please contact Nedra Davis or Ana Zorrilla at (202) 715-7900, ndavis@unityhealthcare.org; azorrilla@unityhealthcare.org.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unity-health-care-president-and-ceo-announces-retirement-301264369.html

SOURCE Unity Health Care