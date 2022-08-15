|
15.08.2022 12:45:00
Unity Is On the Right Path -- Even Without AppLovin
On Aug. 9, 2022, most investors thought the biggest news for Unity Software (NYSE: U) would be its second-quarter earnings report. That morning, however, AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) publicly submitted a buyout proposal to Unity's Board of Directors, pinning its enterprise value at $20 billion.This offer included a major contingency regarding merger plans Unity had previously set in motion. The company has yet to officially respond to AppLovin's offer, but here's why Unity should reject the merger proposal.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
