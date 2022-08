UNITY Reports Positive Proof-of-concept Data With UBX1325 In Patients With Diabetic Macular Edema

(RTTNews) - UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) reported 12- and 18-week data from phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325 in patients with diabetic macular edema. In the study, a single injection of UBX1325 led to a progressive, statistically significant, and clinically meaningful improvement in mean Best Corrected Visual Acuity at 12- and 18-weeks compared to sham treatment. UBX1325 treatment also stabilized retinal structure, at 12- and 18-weeks.

The company said the separation of UBX1325-treated patients from sham-treated patients at 18 weeks in measures of both visual function and retinal structure following a single UBX1325 injection suggests that one dose could have a durable therapeutic effect.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.