20.08.2022 13:07:00
Unity Software Saw Strong Growth in This Key Area, and Nobody Even Noticed
When it comes to video game development and monetization, three big players are Unity Software (NYSE: U), ironSource (NYSE: IS), and AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP). So naturally, the merger of ironSource and Unity was huge news in the industry. However, what really sparked controversy was when AppLovin subsequently offered to buy Unity on Aug. 9, 2022.Since AppLovin made the offer on the same day Unity reported earnings, the proposed merger overshadowed Unity's earnings report. This caused investors to miss one major piece of the company's earnings report -- something that signals success in a lucrative market for Unity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
