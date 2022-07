Unity Software Stock: Bargain Buy or Value Trap?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) have had a rough year, now down more than 74% in 2022. This dominant game development platform helps build everything for a video game. From coding to design to monetization, Unity helps with it all.However, investors have largely lost interest in the company after a problematic first quarter. The company announced strong adoption, but one major hiccup contributed heavily to shares sinking. However, this error looks to be temporary, and while this is a riskier investment, it might be wise to buy a small amount of Unity on the dip.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading