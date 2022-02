Unity Software Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) stock soared as much as 18.5% on Friday after the 3D-software platform company reported a big sales beat -- $315.9 million for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, versus the $295.5 million that Wall Street had anticipated -- and a smaller than expected pro forma loss as well, of only $0.05 per share.Investors were clearly elated by the size of the sales beat, and not one bit upset that Unity had lost money in the quarter. Indeed, when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Unity's loss for the fourth quarter was not $0.05 -- but $0.56 per share, or 81% more money than the company lost one year ago.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading