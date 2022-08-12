|
12.08.2022 16:00:00
Unity Stock: Why to Be Bullish After Mediocre Earnings
Today's video focuses on Unity Software (NYSE: U) and its recent earnings report. Unfortunately, Unity is facing numerous headwinds that forced management to reduce its full-year guidance. However, investors might not be worried, as the company continues to grow its solutions for gaming and nongaming markets. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Aug. 11, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 11, 2022.Continue reading
