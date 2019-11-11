Univar Solutions Appointed EMEA Distributor for Kaopolite Inc. Abrasive in Europe

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe, Univar B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "The Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced an agreement with Kaopolite Inc. to distribute Kaopolite® abrasive in polish and cleaning formulations across Europe. The range includes various grades of polish for the coatings and adhesives as well as household & industrial cleaning markets.

"Univar Solutions currently works with Imerys Kaopolite across various geographies and we are excited to further expand our collaboration to bring more high performing and sustainable offerings to the market," said Philippe Seurin, director industrial specialties in Europe, Middle East, and Africa for Univar Solutions. "We are confident our customers will benefit from the consistent focus we will bring within the household & industrial cleaning and coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers markets, backed by strong local and technical support as well as commercial execution."

Kaopolite offers high quality products and natural solutions across a variety of formulas, including the automotive care industry and many polishing applications. The Kaopolite® line is the number one abrasive in the auto and boat polish market, as it is seen as the correct mix of abrasiveness to clean surfaces and not cause damage. Kaopolite is now entering the hard surface cleaning market as an alternative to very soft abrasives, offering safe but highly effective cleaning.

"We are excited to begin this partnership with Univar Solutions, our global partner in this exciting new market," said Frances Troy, global development leader for Kaopolite Incorporated. "We expect to deliver value and growth with an effective, safe and sustainable solution to common cleaning problems."

Additionally, Kaopolite Incorporated's range of minerals was added to the 'CleanGredients' list of products, which carry the Safer Choice label. This credential was created by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to help consumers identify products that are safer for the environment and include solutions as healthier alternatives to other ingredients.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

About Imerys

Kaopolite® Inc. is a subsidiary of Imerys, the world leader in mineral-based specialty solutions for industry, with €4 billion revenue and 16,000 employees, Imerys delivers high value-added, functional solutions to a great number of industries, ranging from process manufacturing to consumer goods. The Group draws on its knowledge of applications, scientific expertise, and technological know-how in materials science to deliver solutions by benefiting its mineral resources, synthetic minerals and develop formulations.

