12.04.2022 22:20:00
Universal Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) ("Universal” or the "Company”) will issue a press release reporting its first quarter 2022 results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The company will host a conference call on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results.
Conference Call and Webcast
- Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET
- U.S Dial-in Number: (855) 752-6647
- International: (503) 343-6667
- Participant code: 9789558
- Listen to live webcast: UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com/investors
- Replay of the call will be available on the UVE website and by phone at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406 using the participant code: 9789558 through May 14, 2022
About Universal
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412006123/en/
