+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
12.11.2019 12:15:00

Universal Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- George C. Freeman, III, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV), announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of seventy-six cents($0.76) per share on the common shares of the Company, payable February 3, 2020, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 13, 2020.  

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, sources, processes, and supplies agri-products.  Tobacco has been our principal focus since our founding in 1918, and we are the leading global leaf tobacco supplier.  We conduct business in more than 30 countries on five continents.  Our revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, were $2.2 billion. For more information on Universal Corporation, visit our website at www.universalcorp.com. 

Universal Corporation logo (PRNewsFoto/Universal Corporation)

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-corporation-announces-quarterly-dividend-300955828.html

SOURCE Universal Corporation

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legen am Dienstag zu. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich etwas tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB